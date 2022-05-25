Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $275.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.36. 357,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.08. Nordson has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

