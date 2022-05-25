Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.36. The stock had a trading volume of 357,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,500. Nordson has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average is $235.08.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

