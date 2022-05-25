Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Nordson also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

NDSN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.36. 357,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.08. Nordson has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

