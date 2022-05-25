Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

