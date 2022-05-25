Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

