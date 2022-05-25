Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.77. 27,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,155,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.