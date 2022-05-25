Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.77. 27,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,155,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
