Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 4,237,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,852. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

