NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.