O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL opened at $243.62 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

