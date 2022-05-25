O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 47,240.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $4,372,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 167,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

