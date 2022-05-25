Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.34. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5,210 shares trading hands.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.