Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $69.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

