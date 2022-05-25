Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.29.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
