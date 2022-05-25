Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.