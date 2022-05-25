Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ODC opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

