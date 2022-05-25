Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Down 3.8%

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 37,276,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 180,461,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. Oilex Ltd was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

