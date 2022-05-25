On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 30,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,455. ON has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

