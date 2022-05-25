ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTF. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

ONTF opened at $12.07 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $565.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,891.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

