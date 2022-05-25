Only1 Market Capitalization Hits $4.01 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $348,603.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,762.72 or 1.00010332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

