Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.12. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

