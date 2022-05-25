Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.02.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

