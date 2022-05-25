OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.10 Million

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $316.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.42 million to $348.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $224.35 million, with estimates ranging from $205.17 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 817,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,878. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

