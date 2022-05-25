Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.13

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Orchid has a total market cap of $88.81 million and $14.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

