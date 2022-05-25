OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.51 million and the lowest is $25.44 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $102.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $107.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.62 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $157.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 419,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $363.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 72.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.