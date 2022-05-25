Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as low as C$14.43. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 367,422 shares trading hands.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5492281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

