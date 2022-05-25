Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 932.9% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OVCHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.3666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.