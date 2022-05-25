Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 11,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,372,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock worth $750,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

