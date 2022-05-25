Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,392,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.50. 3,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.