Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading Up 2.6%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,072.90 and last traded at $1,062.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,593.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,382.27.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

