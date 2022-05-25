Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.07.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 241,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -30.69. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

