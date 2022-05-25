PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

