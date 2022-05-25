Peel Hunt Lowers SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) to Hold

SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SDXEF stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.22.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.