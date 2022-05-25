People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,509 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

