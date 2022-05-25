People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.