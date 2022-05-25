People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.08.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

