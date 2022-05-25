People s United Financial Inc. Sells 15,603 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,601 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.