People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,218 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,625 shares of company stock worth $1,976,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

