People s United Financial Inc. Sells 643 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $618.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $683.26 and its 200 day moving average is $789.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

