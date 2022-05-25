People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $320.49 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.