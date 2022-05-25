Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PVL stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

