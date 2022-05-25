PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,857,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,950,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $550,878.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.