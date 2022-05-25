PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PetroChina by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,632. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.64. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

