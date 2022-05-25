Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

PEYUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

