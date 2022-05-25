Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.19

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.19 and last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 368794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.37.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at C$1,500,102.24. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,042,401.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,467 shares of company stock worth $350,044.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

