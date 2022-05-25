Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.76

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.76 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 20993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

