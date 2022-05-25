Phyllis R. Caldwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 1,224,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

