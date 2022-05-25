Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.65. 723,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,522. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.21.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.