Pitcairn Co. Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RRC traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,948,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

