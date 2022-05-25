Pitcairn Co. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.32. 2,572,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The company has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.36.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

