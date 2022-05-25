Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $50,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,122 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 604,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,545. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

