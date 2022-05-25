Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.81. 1,704,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,510. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200 day moving average of $274.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.